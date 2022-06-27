First Baptist Church in Belton will forgo its long-lasting tradition of holding its God and Country Concert this year.
The free one-hour event — which has offered an afternoon of patriotic music since the early 1970s as area residents celebrate God and the United States — is absent from this year’s Fourth of July festivities after Gary Bledsoe stepped down as the congregation’s executive worship pastor to spend more time with his family.
“It’s been a real joy and an honor to be at First Baptist Church for 19 years,” Bledsoe told the Telegram prior to his final service.
Larry Putman, who studied music at Baylor University and is the former music minister at First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, created the God and Country Concert at First Baptist Church when he became the music minister after moving to town in 1971.
Putnam, who died this year, called it the “right thing to do.”
“We (Putnam and his wife, Velma) were sitting watching the giant parade that Belton has every year,” Putman previously told the Telegram in 2016. “And then it just came to mind how this Central Texas community needs to have a God and Country Concert.”
Although First Baptist Church would have liked to keep the tradition active this year, its leadership was looking still for Bledsoe’s replacement — a full-time position that is tasked with putting the concert together.
“We did it for 50 consecutive years but we were in between music ministers this year,” Craig Pearson, executive pastor of First Baptist Church, said. “It just got to be too hard. It’s not that we’ll never do it again. We just couldn’t pull it off this year.”
With a new music minister joining First Baptist Church in mid-July, Pearson — who also is a Belton City Councilman — hopes to see the festivity return in the near future.
“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said. “But as we go, we really hope to make it more and more of a community event in the years to come.”
Residents who still want to celebrate the Fourth of July alongside God can do so at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
“You’re invited to join Christ Episcopal Church on Monday, July 4, at 6 p.m., for an Independence Day service to celebrate the character of this nation that sustains us,” Ami Hooper Christ, Christ Episcopal Church’s director of communications, said in an email. “Love of God. Love of Country. Love for each other. The Rev. Keith Pozzuto … will lead the service.”