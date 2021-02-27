Temple Police worked traffic control Saturday morning as a long line of cars waited for the food distribution at Churches Touching Lives for Christ, 702 W. Ave. G.
“We just started that Monday because we had so many cars,” said Retha Snelson, CTLC treasurer. “We will probably have less today. I figure we may have up to 300.”
Inside the building, volunteers filled shopping carts with packages of beef, pork and chicken, canned goods, pasta, fresh fruit and vegetables. They loaded an average of 220 pounds of food into vehicles in the parking lot.
“This is a pretty normal distribution today,” Snelson said. “We’re giving out a lot of produce. They’re getting milk today. It’s been hard to find milk. If it’s donated to us, we are going to give it out. We try very hard to take care of our clients.”
CTLC does this twice a week: 12:30-3:40 p.m. Tuesdays and 8:30-11:40 a.m. Saturdays.
“This last week we were open Monday and Tuesday,” she said. “We just let people drive through and get groceries because the stores didn’t have food.”
The ministry has a core group of regular volunteers, she said.
“It’s nice to have groups come in,” she said. “Some of the church groups come on Saturday. We have people who just walk in because they want to help for a few hours.”
People coming through the line need identification as a Bell County resident, she said. And they have to qualify income-wise. For single persons that means they have to earn less than $1,968 per month, according to federal poverty guidelines.
CTLC usually has bread and pastries and even candy, she said.
“We are here to serve people that need the food, but we also want them to know that we love and care about them,” she said. “It’s fun here. It really is.”
CTLC purchases a lot of its food from the Central Texas Food Bank, at a reduced cost, she said. And they receive donations from Walmart, Sam’s Club, McLane Distribution Service and H-E-B.
“Churches in this area, some of them give so we can purchase food, keep our lights on and pay our bills,” she said.
The food distribution was halted during the winter storm, she said.
“Our parking lot was just covered with ice, and to get in here was very difficult,” she said. “We hated that, but we needed to protect our volunteers and our clients driving.”