Temple’s fourth homicide of 2021 was recorded when a man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting.
Police said the incident occurred at about 4:21 a.m. Saturday in 3900 block of Shallow Ford West Road. Officers were told that two men had an altercation before one man fatally shot the other.
A suspect has been detained and the case remains under investigation, city spokesman Cody Weems said in a news release.
The Saturday shooting is not far from the site of a Tuesday evening shooting that occurred at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Shallow Ford Road and Shallow Ford West Road after a motorist’s vehicle was struck from behind.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said when the parties involved got out, a suspect from the other vehicle shot a man and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Temple Police on Friday released a photo of a suspect in that shooting.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.