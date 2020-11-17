The Temple NAACP branch will hold an election for officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee next week.
The election will be from 6-7 p.m. on Monday Nov. 23.
There will be a drop-box at New Day Fellowship gymnasium, 510 E. Ave. J for Temple NAACP members to vote, according to a news release from the organization.
Only NAACP members in good standing 30 days prior to the election will be allowed to vote, according to a news release. A form of identification is required.
Members can also vote virtually during the same timeframe via the Zoom videoconferencing platform immediately following a brief NAACP meeting.
Members with questions can contact Zoe Grant, secretary of the Temple Unit NAACP, at 254-421-7930.