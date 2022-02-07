More than 600 Temple ISD fifth-graders received a sneak peek of Temple High School’s fine arts programs on Monday — an annual event that district administrators said will inspire a new wave of musicians, thespians, dancers and visual artists.
Fifth-graders from each of the district’s eight elementary schools attended Monday’s event with the schools broken into two separate sessions,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “The chance to ask questions of current students and teachers is incredibly valuable for both incoming students and the program’s instructors.”
With last year’s tours changed in response to COVID-19, Catrina Lotspeich, Temple ISD’s fine arts director, was happy to see the event return to its previous format.
“This recruiting event for our middle school teachers because it gives them a chance to get in front of the fifth-graders and let them visit with current students about the various programs,” she said. “We really want to help the fifth graders understand what the middle school electives are so that they can choose wisely when it comes to filling out their schedules for next year.”
Nadiah Stephens, a fifth-grader at Jefferson Elementary School, was among the many students impressed by the available programs.
“I didn’t know they had middle school theater and I really like that,” she said. “I am looking forward to getting a chance to get involved in that next year.”
During their morning visit to Temple High School, Stephens and her classmates also had an opportunity to see each program in action.
“Another great thing about today is that we give our students a chance to see the finished product with the high school level students performing,” Lotspeich said. “Then the same fifth-graders can go visit with middle schoolers they might already know and learn about the programs from their peers.”
Those performances now have Esmerelda McCarty, another fifth-grader at Jefferson Elementary School, contemplating pursuing music.
“I liked hearing about orchestra and theater,” she said. “They sounded cool and you get a chance to express yourself.”
Students and their families can learn more about Temple ISD’s fine arts programs online at bit.ly/3sreWdG.