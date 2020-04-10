A man who fell from a Temple bridge actually fell about two days before 911 was called for him.
Lt. Santos Soto, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman, said it’s believed he was staying under the bridge on a ledge with a couple of people. He fell while resting.
Firefighters were sent to the area 9:15 p.m. Thursday near 3150 S. General Bruce Drive, which is behind the Firestone Tire building.
The man was lying under the bridge near the creek. It’s estimated he plummeted about 10-15 feet, Soto said.
Temple Fire & Rescue’s Special Operations Team crafted a system that used ropes and a basket to lift the man back to the road.
The man, whose age wasn’t known, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to Soto.
Temple Fire & Rescue’s Special Operations Team responded with 6 units and 14 personnel to perform the rescue. Also on scene were the Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.