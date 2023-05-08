Veteran's 100th birthday

On Sunday afternoon, Lt. Col. Joshua LaMotte, U.S. Army retired, left, and Georgia Moehlenbrock, a volunteer at Stoney Brook of Belton, guide R.D. Tippen, a World War II veteran, to a one-day early celebration of his 100th birthday.

 Larry Causey | Telegram

BELTON — Family, friends and local dignitaries came to Stoney Brook of Belton on Sunday afternoon to help R.D. Tippen, a U.S. Navy veteran, celebrate his 100th birthday a day early.