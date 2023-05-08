BELTON — Family, friends and local dignitaries came to Stoney Brook of Belton on Sunday afternoon to help R.D. Tippen, a U.S. Navy veteran, celebrate his 100th birthday a day early.
Tippen was born May 8, 1923 in Goldthwaite. He did his basic training at Great Lakes, Ill., after volunteering in January of 1942.
“I wanted to get in,” he said. “We were at war. I always wanted the Navy.”
He served aboard three ships, including the USS Columbia, a light fighting cruiser. He served as a quartermaster and helmsman and was in many naval battles.
“Nearly all the battles of the Pacific, we were in them,” he said.
He had particular memories of one.
“I was up in that battle,” he said. “I was the helmsman. I got hit by a piece of shrapnel. I didn’t even know I was hit. One of the fellows on the bridge said ‘He’s bleeding.’ It hit me in the right shoulder. I just received medical attention.”
Tippen served throughout the war and said his medals include a Purple Heart.
“I sure was glad when the war was over,” he said. “We were in 14 major engagements. I guess the battle of Surigao Strait in the Philippines was the worst one. There was a bad battle, but we won it. I saw a Japanese battleship blown up.”
One kamikaze plane hit their ship and did a lot of damage, he said.
“It hit the bridge,” he said. “I was on the wheel, steering, when it hit.”
He and his wife, Betty Jane, were married in 1945 and after the war he worked for many years as a lineman and repairman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. His wife passed away four years ago.
“I miss her terrible,” he said.
Their two sons, Scott and Bob, now live in Belton, he said.
Tippen said his dad, Frank Alvin Tippen, was a memorable person in his life. The elder Tippen was a Baptist preacher for 40 years.
“He had good stuff in him,” he said. “I lived a pretty clean life. I was just an average person. Thank the good Lord that I went through a terrible war and He looked after me.”
Shelly Moehlenbrock led the opening ceremony of the birthday celebration.
“Thank you for allowing us to participate in your birthday bash,” she said. After sharing a few facts about his life, she told everyone she had prompted him earlier for any advice.
“Take it easy,” he told her. “Do what they say and stay out of trouble.”
Did he have any words of wisdom? “Quit smoking,” she said.
Moehlenbrock said the other residents at Stoney Brook deemed him “a good neighbor who possesses a caring heart for all.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter and Bell County Judge David Blackburn each read from separate proclamations in honor of Tippen’s military service.
“This is one of those great things about being mayor, where Beltonians celebrate Beltonians,” Carpenter said.