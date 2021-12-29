The city of Belton is seeking federal funding for its proposed Belton Water Standpipe and Community Events Park — a project that is projected to cost about $1.5 million.
Jo-Ell Guzman, a grants and special projects coordinator for the city of Belton, emphasized how a travel, tourism and outdoor recreation grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through the American Rescue Plan Act would greatly help revitalize the historic Belton standpipe and the surrounding area.
“The Community Park will become a historical destination, while also providing a location for community events that can be connected to other downtown (or) hike and bike trail events within the city of Belton,” Guzman said in a city of Belton staff report.
Those events, she said, could include market days, Christmas on the Chisholm Trail, a Fourth of July celebration, antique car shows, farmers markets and outdoor concerts.
“The historical water standpipe area is actually a 20-minute walk to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor through the scenic hike and bike trail along Nolan Creek,” Guzman said during a Belton City Council meeting on Dec. 14. “It’s not a very far distance … so the community events park space would tie in well with other activities that occur in and around Belton.”
Site additions would include a pavilion, a sidewalk, restrooms, parking and lighting, while standpipe renovations would include enhanced ventilation, plaster coating replacement, concrete repairs and steel corrosion elimination.
Guzman noted how this funding opportunity, which first opened to applicants on July 22, requires a 20% local match estimated at $300,000 — a cost that the city of Belton plans to draw from two funding sources to cover.
“The TIRZ (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) Fund has set aside $120,000 towards a grant match for the community park,” Guzman said. “Hotel/Motel Funds are recommended for the (remaining) balance of the project.”
However, city of Belton staff estimated that vendor revenue could span from $500 to $2,000 per event per vendor at the historic Belton standpipe — a site that Belton City Council designated as a local landmark in 2019.
“This is a very exciting project to me and in an area that is probably underserved,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said. “I even recall that there’s only one standpipe like that besides ours in the country. It’s a very unique structure … so I think that will be a wonderful addition to our city and certainly a light onto the city when you’re coming down I-35 or even I-14.”