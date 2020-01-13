COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove High School was on lockdown Monday for an hour when a student brought an illegal knife in his backpack, according to Cove ISD.
More than 300 parents made their way to school, parking their cars on both sides of the building.
The lockdown was lifted by 1 p.m., resulting in one student arrest, district officials said.
CCISD issued a press release on what led to the lockdown of the high school.
“Clearly understand that we will always take the necessary steps to keep our school as safe as possible,” CCISD superintendent Joe Burns said. “I recommend using this opportunity to speak with your child about immediately reporting any threats or suspicious behavior to school staff so we can address the concerns immediately. It is our goal to provide a safe learning environment for each and every student and staff member. It is also our mission to provide the best education possible for your student. We must all work together to ensure campus safety.”
CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the school and district were made aware of the situation when one student reported the knife. The student who brought the knife was reportedly showing it to other students while keeping it in his backpack in his locker.