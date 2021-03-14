Authorities identified a Central Texas woman who was killed in a wrong-way traffic collision on U.S. Highway 190 near Heidenheimer on Thursday evening.
Jeanette Garcia Castellanos, 45, of Moody was allegedly driving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway when her 2000 Toyota Corolla sedan collided head-on with a pickup, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The collision occurred at 9:23 p.m. Thursday.
DPS said Castellanos collided with a 1999 Dodge Dakota operated by a 45 year-old Cameron man, who suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Castellanos was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
The incident is under investigation, DPS said.