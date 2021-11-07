Several events are scheduled this week in Central Texas to celebrate Veterans Day.
• The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Veterans Day Celebration and Sign Dedication Ceremony for the Patriot Way and Brick Walk Project at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 412 E. Central Ave., Belton. This event is open to the public.
The ceremony, which will be held outdoors at 412 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is open to the public and will feature Belton High’s JROTC, community leaders, local Veterans of Foreign Wars commanders, and brass music.
Although commemorative bricks have been added to the site regularly since it was established in 2009, Randy Pittenger — the president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce — is excited to further honor local veterans.
“We are excited to honor those who have served our country and our community with this Veterans Day ceremony, and we are especially excited to unveil the new sign for the Patriot Way Brick Walk,” he said. “It is an important part of our community, (but) many do not know about it unless they are walking down the sidewalk. Now, those who drive down Central Avenue will see a reminder of it and perhaps stop to learn more and honor our veterans.”
Currently, more than 700 commemorative bricks are in place.
• The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will be in downtown Killeen starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the float line up at 10 a.m. There will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall at 10:30 a.m. The 2-mile route will go from College Street, to Avenue D, Eighth Street, Sprott Street, Gray Street, and ending at Avenue C. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and spots along the route to watch. To register for the parade, go to centex-avac.org.
• The city of Kempner will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 E. U.S. Highway 190. Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster will be the featured guest speaker.
The city of Harker Heights will hold a virtual Veterans Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page to view the event, https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/.
• The Warrior Angels in Boots 5K will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Salado Middle School, 1169 Williams Road, Salado. This event will recognize and celebrate military service members, as well as local police, fire, and EMS personnel. Registration is $25 per person. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit, Boot Campaign. Go to https://bit.ly/31fHehn to sign up in advance and for more information.
Restaurants
Before visiting any of the restaurants listed below, it’s a good idea to call ahead to ensure that the location is participating in the special offers. Remember to also bring an ID card or other form of documentation to verify current or past military service.
Chili’s Grill and Bar will offer a free meal from a select menu for active-duty service members and veterans Thursday. This deal is available for dine-in only.
Denny’s will serve a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast to veterans and active-duty military from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday. Offer available for dine-in only.
At California Pizza Kitchen, veterans and active-duty military will get a complimentary entree and beverage when they dine-in Thursday. Additionally, all veterans who visit that day will receive a buy-one-get-one coupon, redeemable from Friday through Nov. 20.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will welcome veterans and military personnel to stop by on Thursday to receive a card for a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal that is redeemable until Nov. 30.
Golden Corral is hosting its Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. to close Thursday. This includes a free meal for veterans and current military personnel when dining in.
Red Lobster will offer veterans, active-duty military and reservists a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu Thursday. Offer available for dine-in only.
Red Robin is offering veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members a chance to redeem a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries through Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. Participants must already be registered for Red Robin’s Royalty Program with military designation prior to Nov. 1 to be eligible.
Starbucks will welcome veterans, active military service members, and military spouses to receive a free, brewed coffee at participating stores on Thursday.
Texas Roadhouse will give away dinner vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in participating restaurants’ parking lots. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers through May 30, 2022.
Bombshells Restaurant & Bar will provide free meals for veterans Thursday. Active-duty service members and accompanying family members will receive a 20% discount.
Participating Applebee’s Grill & Bar locations will offer a free meal from a select menu for veterans Thursday.
Buffalo Wild Wings will offer its Wings for Heroes event, allowing veterans and active-duty military to receive a free meal of 10 boneless wings and fries Thursday for dine-in or takeout.
Chipotle will offer a buy-one-get-one meal for veterans and military personnel Thursday for dine-in only.
Olive Garden is offering a free meal for all active-duty military and veterans on Thursday. This offer is available for dine-in only and must be a selection from a limited menu.
Outback Steakhouse will offer a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and Coca-Cola product to veterans and active-duty military Thursday. Outback also offers a 10% discount to select healthcare workers, first responders, and military members every day of the year.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will offer free meals to current and former military members Nov. 11 with choices available from a select menu for dine-in only.
Participating Wendy’s locations will provide veterans and active-duty military with a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Cotton Patch Café is giving out free meals to veterans and active-duty military Thursday with a choice of either a Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken entrée.
Krispy Kreme will provide veterans and active-duty military with a free breakfast that includes a doughnut of choice and a small coffee Thursday.
Longhorn Steakhouse is giving away a free appetizer or dessert, as well as a 10% discount, to veterans and active-duty service members Thurs- day.
Little Caesars will give veterans and active-duty military members a free Hot-n-Ready Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars Detroit-style pizza and a beverage.
Twin Peaks will offer active and retired military members a complimentary meal Thursday with options from a limited menu.
Participating Coffee Beanery locations will give veterans and active-duty military a free tall cup of coffee all day Thursday.
Smoothie King is offering veterans and active-duty military a free, 20-ounce smoothie of their choice at any participating location Thursday.
Cracker Barrel is offering veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store and online (using promo code, VETSDAY21) with any purchase.
Chuck E. Cheese will offer a free personal cheese pizza to veterans Thursday. This offer will be available in-store only.
TGI Fridays is offering a free lunch from a limited menu for veterans and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. This offer is available for dine-in only at participating locations.
Bubba’s 33, 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is offering a free meal for all veterans — including active, retired or former U.S. military — between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday. Veterans can choose one of six entrees, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Retail
Most retail locations will require proof of military service to utilize deals and discounts. It’s also recommended to call ahead to the location you plan to visit to confirm its participation.
Academy Sports + Outdoors will offer veterans, active-duty, and reserve service members and their immediate family members 10% off their entire purchase both in-store and online through Nov. 15.
Great Clips will offer veterans and active-duty military members either a free haircut on Thursday or a free haircut voucher to be redeemed from Friday to Dec. 10. Additionally, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day can receive a free haircut voucher to give to an active service member or veteran as a way of saying thank you.
Sports Clips will give free haircuts to veterans and active-duty military Thursday at participating locations.
Target is offering a 10% discount Saturday to active-duty military, veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to online and in-store purchases.
Rack Room Shoes will give military personnel and their dependents a 20% discount off their entire purchase in-store Thursday.
Bed Bath and Beyond will offer former and current military personnel and their spouses 25% off an in-store purchase made between Thursday and Nov. 14.
Office Depot and Office Max are offering 25% off qualifying in-store purchases for all current and former military personnel and their dependents from Thursday to Saturday.
Walgreen’s will give active military members, veterans and dependents 20% off regularly-priced items with a Balance Rewards card or myWalgreens card from Thursday to Nov. 14.
FME News Service contributed to this report.