In response to COVID-19 infection rates, certain city of Temple facilities will remain closed to walk-in services through Feb. 28.
“Based on current infection rates among our employees and throughout the county as a whole, these facilities will remain closed to walk-in services for the safety of our community,” City Manager Brynn Myers said.
Services at the following City facilities will remain available online, by phone, by appointment, curbside or drive-thru with minimal distribution to the public, and will be unavailable for all walk-in services through Sunday, Feb. 28:
+Municipal Building/City Hall
+Human Resources
+Temple Public Library
+Historic Post Office
+Parks and Recreation Administration Building
+Public Works Service Center
+Hillcrest Cemetery
+Utility Business Office/Municipal Court
City employees who are able to telecommute will continue to do so. Essential employees who are unable to telecommute will continue adhering safety guidelines including social distancing, hand washing and use of face coverings.
“We are grateful for the patience and flexibility of our residents as we work to provide exceptional service in a safe and healthy way,” Myers said.
For more information and updates, visit templetx.gov/coronavirus.