The city of Temple is urging residents to celebrate the holidays without fireworks, which can affect pets and those with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Fireworks, which are legally for sale in parts of Bell County, are illegal to sell, possess or ignite in Temple and nearby cities, according to a news release.
Fireworks can aggravate PTSD, especially in veterans and first responders.
“They often cause panic in pets, farm animals and wildlife,” the city said. “Fireworks can harm people and damage property.
“Temple is a community that truly cares about its neighbors,” Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles said. “And one in seven residents are veterans. Let’s support those who served our country, help our community stay safe from unintentional burns and property damage, and follow the law by welcoming in 2022 without fireworks.”
In addition, fireworks can have devastating effects on animals, with lost pet reports skyrocketing during this time. The Temple Animal Shelter suggests that residents keep their dogs and cats indoors on New Year’s Eve to avoid the risk of panic and escape, the release said.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said local lake parks are also asking that residents keep fireworks away, restricting legal fireworks to private properties outside of the city limits.
“Temple PD will be adding patrols on New Year’s Eve and asks everyone to celebrate safely and legally,” Reynolds said. “Make sure you have a sober driver, be especially aware of others on the road, and please take a pass on the fireworks.”
Residents with concerns about fireworks can call Temple police non-emergency number at 254-298-5500 as 911 should only be used for life-threatening emergencies.