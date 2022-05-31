BELTON — After several delays, the capital murder trial of Christopher Henry, the Killeen man accused of fatally stabbing Rose Davis of Temple, is expected to conclude Wednesday.
Christopher Romel Henry, 39, is accused of capital murder by kidnapping in the death of Davis. The state is not seeking the death penalty in the case.
A continued delay of a witness who was supposed to testify last week set the start of a trial back a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
Shanora Daniels, a witness who was with Henry when the stabbing allegedly happened, was scheduled to testify about an alleged hit she had set on Revonda Henry, the accused’s wife at the time, her involvement in the stabbing, and whether she provided narcotics to Davis.
When questioned, Daniels answered, “I plead the Fifth,” each time, referring to the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination.
The jury was removed from the courtroom as the attorneys argued about her position on answering or whether 264th Judicial District Court Judge Paul LePak could compel Daniels to testify since she had testified about the case in the past.
LePak said he would not force the witness to testify, and she was excused from the stand after the jury was called.
Henry’s charge stems from the June 18, 2020, stabbing death of Davis at The Bridge apartments, 404 S. Fryers Creek Circle.
Police found Davis on the ground outside an apartment with several cuts to her throat and her stomach, with her hands tied behind her back with duct tape, according to an arrest affidavit.
Before her death at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the affidavit said, Davis identified Henry as her attacker.
Witnesses at the crime scene described seeing Davis forcibly escorted from her apartment by a man matching Henry’s description, the affidavit said.
Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday morning before the jury begins deliberations in the case