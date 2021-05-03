The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bell County, southeastern Coryell County and southeastern Lampasas County until 11 p.m. At 9:53 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Kempner, moving east at 25 mph.
The service noted 60-mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected.
Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Temple, Belton, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, McGregor, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Morgan's Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Little River-Academy, Holland, Kempner and Mother Neff State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 278 and 301.