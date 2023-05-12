Temple firefighters on Friday pulled two dozen dogs from a burning home.
The incident occurred at 11:38 a.m. in the area of South 22nd and Heritage streets.
Heavy smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire but determined that there were multiple animals in the house.
Twenty-four dogs were pulled from the home, with only six found to be alert and breathing on their own.
“Through vigorous stimulation, providing oxygen and some medical care firefighters and EMS crews were able to successfully revive 14 of the 18 remaining dogs that had suffered from smoke inhalation,” Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said in a news release. “No residents were home at the time of the call, and no other injuries have been reported.”
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with nine units, and 22 personnel. They were aided by Temple police, Temple EMS and Temple Animal Services.
Animal Services is working to provide additional care to the animals that were surrendered.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, Soto said.