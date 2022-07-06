A Texas Department of Transportation contractor on Monday will begin performing maintenance and road rehabilitation on the northbound State Highway 317 bridge between Temple and Belton.
The work on the bridge over the Leon River will include mill and overlay operations and bridge joint work, TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said in a news release.
“There will be minimal impacts to southbound traffic, and there will be regular one-lane closures on the northbound bridge as work is performed,” Smith said.
TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, pay attention and eliminate all distractions while driving through the work zone.
The project is scheduled to complete by fall, weather permitting, Smith said.