As interest in joining the Temple Historic District grows among local homeowners, the city of Temple is discussing proposed amendments to Chapter 17 of the city’s code of ordinances — revisions that would state the guiding documents administrators follow for application approval.
“In all honesty, Chapter 17 … is pretty direct and specific on what we’re looking for. By adding (our guiding documents), it just broadens this conversation for us and gives us the tool to have a better evaluation with our residents,” Kelly Atkinson, a senior neighborhood planner for the city of Temple, said during a workshop on Thursday. “It’s very important for us to have those materials to start that conversation of historic preservation, and to be able to walk alongside our applicants.”
Chapter 17 of the city’s code of ordinances lists the requirements and procedures for designating historic areas, sites and structures, and the review process for certificates of appropriateness that are necessary when making changes to homes.
Atkinson, who previously served as the city of Belton’s historic preservation officer, noted how East Barton Avenue residents are among those with interest in forming a historic district in Temple.
“There’s a lot of interest in historic preservation right now,” she said. “I spend a lot of my time answering my emails and making phone calls just about historic preservation interest here in town.”
Currently, the North Central Temple Historic District — primarily located west of North Third Street — is Temple’s lone historic district, according to the planning and development department.
“We want to work with our residents, and we want to help them not only maintain their home but help be a part of that district as a whole,” Atkinson said. “That’s our ultimate goal.”