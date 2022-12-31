A man carrying a found chair on his bicycle is freelance photographer Nan Dickson’s favorite photograph of 2022.
Dickson, a Temple resident, captures hundreds of images each year for the Temple Daily Telegram as a contributing photographer. The Telegram is publishing an online gallery of Dickson’s photographs from the past year.
On July 4, 2022, Dickson photographed Temple resident Reggie Anderson as he crossed Eleventh Street at Lamar Avenue.
Anderson demonstrates the old saying, “where there is a will there’s a way” when he determined the way to attach a strap around a chair, hoisted it up on his shoulder, balanced the load and rode away with it on his bike.
Anderson found the chair by the curb before rubbish day. “I love to refinish wood and am looking forward to learning through Google how to repair the back of this chair,” he said.
Other images Dickson captured during 2022 showed the vibrant activities of Bell County residents. Some photographs captured simple moments, such as a domino game or a cooking competition. Weather is a popular subject, with shots of raindrops and a frozen fountain.
Dickson attends multiple events throughout Temple and Belton during the year, looking for timeless images of Central Texas life.
Images of people capture her interest the most, as evidenced by a photo of Temple Police Officer Cody Close, who shows an expressive facial reaction as she shows Emily Ramirez the ink on her thumb after she made her fingerprint Aug. 12 for a Kiddo Card at Jeremiah’s Ice in Temple. Emily’s brother, Gabriel, looked curiously at his sister’s thumb.