Where there's a will, there's a way

Temple resident Reggie Anderson demonstrates the old saying, “where there is a will there’s a way” when he determined the way to attach a strap around a chair, hoisted it up on his shoulder, balanced the load and rode away with it on his bike. Anderson said he found the chair by the curb before rubbish day. “I love to refinish wood and am looking forward to learning through Google how to repair the back of this chair,” he said.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

A man carrying a found chair on his bicycle is freelance photographer Nan Dickson’s favorite photograph of 2022.