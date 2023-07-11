Belton City Council authorized City Manager Sam Listi to take “all steps necessary” to support the city of Houston in its challenge of the constitutionality of House Bill 2127 — legislation that would drastically limit local governments ability to enact and enforce certain ordinances and regulations.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a vocal supporter of the controversial legislation, signed it into law last month. It is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 1.
“We’re quite concerned about the implications of that,” Listi told Council members during a meeting on Tuesday. “This action by the Council today would allow management to support this litigation as needed and return home rule authority to municipalities to serve our communities. We just have to take a stand.”
Place 6 Councilman Wayne Carpenter pulled the item from the consent agenda for discussion.
“I wanted to pull the item because I wanted to express my strong support for what we’re doing,” he said. “I’ve spent several hours going back and reading things from the (state) Constitution and the whole idea of home rule cities has been established in Texas for over a 100 years. So this is in direct violation of the Texas Constitution.”
Although the legislation was designed to punish large cities, such as Austin, Houston and San Antonio, Carpenter emphasized how it could damage more rural communities as well.
“I think this is a very dangerous precedent and it’s going to affect the way we operate in the future,” he said. “I think it’s one of the most important things we’ve voted on this year.”
Place 7 Councilwoman Stephanie O’Banion echoed that sentiment.
“I testified against this bill a couple of times this session. It’s a terrible bill on multiple levels,” she said. “It’s stripping us of our ability to serve our community and it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
Houston officially filed its lawsuit against the state of Texas on July 3 at a Travis County court. Critics say the legislation would wipe out mandated water breaks for construction workers in some cities, water-use restrictions during droughts and prevent local governments from regulating excessive noise.
“What this (legislation) means is that all cities like the city of Houston cannot pass ordinances in these areas unless the state of Texas explicitly gives us permission to do so,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a press conference at the time. “That is a total reversal from the way things have been in this state for more than a century.”
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the legislation “undemocratic” in an interview with the Texas Tribune.
“It is probably the most undemocratic thing the Legislature has done and that list is getting very long. Local voters created city charters and I can’t imagine that they will be pleased to have their decision usurped by lawmakers.”
The city of Belton will remain “on standby” and will file paperwork in support of the lawsuit when they feel the time is right.
“We need to arm the city to be able to act when they need, not when we meet,” Belton Mayor David K. Leigh said. “This just gives them the authority to do what’s necessary.”