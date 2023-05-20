An effort to construct a new convenience store and fuel station in South Temple is temporarily out of gas after receiving no support for an alcohol permit Thursday.
City Council members heard arguments Thursday for and against the proposed Speedy Stop gas station at 3697 W. FM 93, with 13 members of the public coming out to speak.
The proposal before the Council was for a conditional use permit that would have allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages for offsite consumption. After more than an hour of discussion, Council members decided against supporting the proposal and let it die without a motion.
Councilman Mike Pilkington said he voted against the measure because he wanted to wait and vote on the conditional use permits for both alcohol sales and fuel sales together, which could come before the Council next week.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for the city, said during the meeting the Council needed to approve the conditional use permit with a supermajority instead of its usual majority.
Chandler said this was due to two reasons, the first being that a large number of those with homes bordering the property were in opposition to the change. He said that of the notices sent out, 11 were returned in disagreement inside the required 200-foot notice area as well as an additional nine notices outside that area.
“Certainly, those responses mean something as well … and they have just as much right to speak and give a statement about the impact to their properties,” Chandler said. “It is just those in the 200 feet can trigger a protest. If more than 20% of that buffer area is represented by property owners in disagreement, then it triggers a four-fifths City Council vote. This 11 certainly exceeds the 20%, triggering the supermajority vote at council.”
Another element that would, on its own, trigger a similar supermajority vote by the City Council was the fact that the Planning and Zoning Commission, which reviews these types of requests, recommended disapproval of the project 5-1.
Residential issues
Chandler said one of the reasons the commission voted against the planned gas station was due to traffic.
Alan Lytle, a local resident, said he regularly travels the road and was concerned about the impact customers turning into the gas station would have on traffic along FM 93.
Lytle said he didn’t think the city needed those additional concerns along the road and encouraged at least two of the Council members to vote against the measure.
“People traveling towards Belton, including the tanker trucks that are going to fill the gas pumps, would have to turn left here. At 5 o’clock in the afternoon and 8 o’clock in the morning, right when school lets out at 3:30 or 4 p.m., you can’t do that on FM 93. You simply, physically cannot and you will have to wait 45 minutes to be able to turn left.”
Another resident who attended the meeting compared crossing FM 93 with the classic video game Frogger where the player tries to get across the street without being hit by a car.
Chase Clements, a resident of the nearby neighborhood, said turning out onto FM 93 is dangerous.
“I kind of dread when my son turns 16 because he has to turn on that road every day,” Clements said. “If I leave after 6 a.m. every day to go to work, you are looking out for people. People are coming, they are flying, with sometimes no lights.”
Another speaker in opposition to the development was Laurie Simmons, who lives in the nearby neighborhood and formerly worked as a spokeswoman for the city.
Simmons said there is already a traffic crash hot spot located just east of this proposed development, at the corner of FM 93 and South 31st Street, where another gas station is.
“While the subject property, this one that we are talking about today, is not located at a major junction, both traffic volumes and turning movements into Dubose Road and the convenience store may present increased hazards,” Simmons said. “Staff and the developer should consider whether mitigation efforts, such as turn lanes or additional intersection lighting, is necessary.”
Brett Vanfosson, who lives in the neighborhood behind the property, said he and his fellow residents had many concerns about the project.
The first of these centers around concerns the project has yet to even receive approval from the Texas Department of Transportation for access to FM 93.
In add to that, Vanfosson said drainage also was a big deal for residents as it is already an issue even without a large concrete slab creating more runoff.
“The problem we are having with planning and zoning is that we have a drainage issue,” Vanfosson said. “Right now the drainage, for that lot specifically, goes directly through the housing area. And the overflow for the housing area goes into a city park where everyone’s children play in right now.”
Concerns about alcohol sales
At the meeting Vanfosson also pointed out that he, and others in the community, purchased their homes with the understanding that there would be no alcohol or fuel sales on the indicated property.
Cindy Warren said she and her husband’s home would be directly behind the proposed convenience store and was not happy with the development.
Warrant said the couple purchased their home knowing about the restrictions on zoning of the land to the north. With the proposed development, Warren said her home and others would see their home values drop.
“All of our homes have a property value average of $550,000,” Warren said. “What do you think that convenience store is going to do to our neighborhood?”
Company response
Ty Keonning, a representative for Speedy Stop, also spoke during the meeting and attempted to clarify some of what he saw as misunderstandings from the community.
Kenning said the concerns from the neighboring property owners over spills were misplaced, with the company only having a handful last year despite 24,000 loads of fuel delivered. He said he could count the number of spills on one hand.
“I have been in this business for about 30 years and I have never seen a spill go across a driveway and into a residential property,” Keonning said.
Keonning also pointed out that drainage for the property already had been approved by the city and it included considerations for a concrete slab at the time.
“I understand that there might be some issues with drainage, but the current drainage was approved by the city for both residential and commercial, and that was considering concrete, too,” Keonning said. “Whether we are here or not, that is going to be concrete there.”
Future land use
If the conditional use permit for both the fuel and alcohol sales are not approved, officials said the project would not be economically viable.
Mayor Tim Davis recommended to the Council that they go ahead and vote on alcohol sales now so there would be one less item next meeting, but was unable to make that motion due to being the mayor.
Davis did warn residents that the property in question most likely would be developed in the future, even if it was not into a gas station as currently proposed. He and other Council members reminded residents that many of their concerns were universal and not specific to this project.
The only way residents can control the land, Davis said, was to purchase it.
“This is one of those cases where, if you really want to control it just like your home, then you better buy it,” Davis said. “I am not suggesting that everybody pool their money, but just understand that, just like at your home, you own your property line and not your neighbor’s. This piece of land is your neighbor and something is going to happen there, and think through that and what you can live with.”