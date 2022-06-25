School cafeterias in Bell County could lose access to free meal waivers with pandemic-related benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture set to expire Thursday, according to the USDA.
These USDA Child Nutrition Program waivers allowed districts to offer their students — regardless of their socioeconomic status — a free breakfast and lunch throughout the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Although those benefits are set to expire, there are some efforts at the federal level to keep the free meal waivers in place.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., recently sponsored legislation that would extend the service for an additional two years.
“For families, this means that more children can get free meals over the summer, and often in a more flexible way, such as being able to pick up a week’s worth of meals, or having meals delivered to their home on the school bus,” Stabenow, a chairwoman for the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Fores-try, wrote in a March com- mittee report.
Despite this challenge, the Temple Independent School District will continue to offer its students free meals during the 2022-23 school year after qualifying for the Community Eligibility Provision — an offering under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 that benefits low-income areas.
“It is through the Texas Department of Agriculture,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin told the Telegram. “Because the percentage of eligible students in the district is high enough, we qualify, so we will continue to offer free meals for as long as we can.”
Belton ISD, meanwhile, will return to submitting individual student applications for free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for Public Schools.
“Because the current (USDA) program is expiring, we will go back to the free and reduced meal program at the start of the 2022-23 year,” Jennifer Bailey, Belton ISD’s executive director of communi- cations, told the Telegram in an email.
However, both districts are offering summer feeding programs in the meantime.
Temple ISD is currently offering a free breakfast and lunch to any child — up to age 18 — at eight locations: daily until July 29 at Lamar Middle School, 2011 N. Third St.; daily until July 29 at Thornton Elementary, 2825 Cottonwood Lane; daily until July 29 at Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Ave. P; daily until July 29 at Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St.; daily until July 29 at Western Hills Elementary, 600 Arapaho Trail; daily until July 29 at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.; and daily until Aug. 11 at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St.
The program will be closed July 4.
Serving times for each location can be accessed online at tisd.org/apps/pages/FreeSummerMeals.
“Serving a population of over 75% economically disadvantaged is why continuity of services are so important to families,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a tweet. “All kiddos, 18 and below, can eat breakfast or lunch for free at our designated school sites across Temple ISD.”
Belton ISD is serving free meals — which must be eaten at one of the serving sites — as part of the summer meals program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Many children rely on school meals during the academic year, and we’re glad to be able to continue offering them throughout the summer months at no cost to the child,” Donna Shelton, Belton ISD’s assistant director of nutrition services, said in a statement. “These nutritious meals will help ensure the kids have a healthy summer and are ready to learn when school resumes in August.”
Meals are being served at four locations: Mondays to Fridays until July 1 at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sagebrush Drive in Belton; Mondays to Thursdays until June 30 at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road; Mondays to Fridays until July 29 at Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive in Belton; and Mondays to Fridays until July 29 at the Belton Early Childhood School, 501 East Fourth in Belton.
Serving times for breakfast and lunch are available online at bisd.net/Page/1968.