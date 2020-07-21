A Temple man convicted of shooting two people in downtown Austin in 2014 was arrested Monday on a Travis County robbery warrant.
Paul Lenorris Whitley, 25, was booked into the Bell County Jail by the Killeen Police Department, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Tuesday.
His bond for the second-degree felony was set at $30,000, jail records showed.
In 2014, Whitley, then 19, was arrested and charged in Austin with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He shot two people in downtown Austin after a fight broke out. The incident occurred on East Sixth Street near Red River Street.
Whitley, a former juvenile offender, was convicted on the two counts and sentenced to five years deferred adjudication — to be served concurrently, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
His probation was revoked in 2015 after he violated its terms and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Whitley was last released from prison on July 11, 2019.