BELTON — Bell County Museum was honored with the Mitchell A. Wilder Award for excellence in publication and media design at the 2021 Texas Association of Museums annual conference, according to a news release.
Bell County Museum trustee Danny Dunn, graphic design volunteer Alex Boivin and Director Coleman Hampton collaborated on the fundraising invitation that won the award, the release said.
“We are humbled and honored to bring the Mitchell A. Wilder Award home to Bell County,” Hampton said. “Our museum strives for excellence in everything we do. Awards and accolades are not the goal, but it is nice to be recognized. Special thanks to Danny Dunn and Alex Boivin for imagining and designing the winning print material.”
The award is named in honor of one of the early advocates of excellence in museum publications, Mitchell A. Wilder (1913-1979), founding director of the Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth. Wilder was largely responsible for establishing the museum’s active publications program, active exhibition calendar, and instituting the photography collection — one of the country’s largest, the release said. Throughout his career, Wilder strove for excellence and quality — especially in museum publications.
The Texas Association of Museums strengthens the Texas museum community through collaborations, connections, professional development, and advocacy, the release said.