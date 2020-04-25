Interviews of the three finalists for Temple Police chief are now planned for Thursday, Assistant City Manager David Olson said.
Three panels — including city staff, business leaders and community members — will interview the candidates.
Each panelist has the option of deciding whether to do the interviews in person at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., or to remotely participate through Microsoft Teams Access.
For those who select to interview the candidates remotely via Microsoft Teams Access, Christina Morales, executive assistant to City Manager Brynn Myers, will reach out to them.
The city of Temple needs to know the panelists’ decisions by Wednesday at the latest, Olson said, to ensure there is sufficient space between each panelist.
The process to finalize the interview schedule has been “unconventional to say the least,” Olson said Tuesday. The plan is to keep as close to the original interview process given the current conditions, he said.
A virtual town meeting for citizens to talk with the candidates is planned April 30, too.
“Details on that event are expected to be released later this week,” Olson said.
The interview process was interrupted by the shelter-in-place directive to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The trio was initially scheduled to be in town March 2 for interviews.
Candidates for the position are Assistant Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. of the Houston Police Department, Deputy Chief James Lowery Jr. of the Arlington Police Department and Deputy Chief Shawn Reynolds of Olathe, Kan., Police Department.
Finalists’ backgrounds
Lopez is assistant police chief of Patrol Region 1 for the Houston Police Department — the fifth largest municipal police agency in the nation.
Lopez has been in law enforcement for 32 years and gained his current position in August 2018, Temple’s release said. He also served as the assistant chief of police, Organizational Development Command, and has had different positions and ranks since 1991.
Lowery is deputy chief of the Arlington department’s Central Investigations Division — a position he was named to in January 2018. He has 37 years experience. Lowery has had numerous positions and ranks in the department since 1983.
Lowery was involved in an officer-involved shooting in which he was exonerated after an allegation that he used excessive force, according to court records. A lawsuit filed against the Arlington Police Department and Lowery went to the U.S. Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit in April 1992. The ruling was that Lowery made tactical errors that might have affected the outcome of the incident. He was not disciplined for his actions.
Reynolds is deputy police chief of operations with the Olathe Police Department, a position he’s held since November 2016. Olathe is a suburb of Kansas City, Mo., and has a population of more than 139,000.
Reynolds has 25 years experience in law enforcement, which includes a position with the FBI. His experience is in investigations, customer service, law enforcement training, media operations and police force activities, according to a LinkedIn profile.
One of the finalists is expected to take the job vacated by former police chief Floyd Mitchell, now the top officer at the Lubbock Police Department.