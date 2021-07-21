Isabella Carruth still doesn’t know how long she must be away from her boyfriend and her family.
The local dog trainer remains in Honduras with her service dog, Dante, after the Centers for Disease Control denied her first permit to return to the United States with her service animal. If she is unable to gain approval, she could possibly be forced to stay in Central America for as long as a year, until the CDC’s ban is no longer in effect, she said.
Carruth plans to resubmit the application for a CDC Dog Import permit, which is now required for any dogs traveling back to the U.S. from high-risk rabies countries, including Honduras. The document wasn’t required when Carruth left the U.S. on July 9, but was issued just four days before she was set to return from the trip.
Carruth, who operates CenTex Elite K9s in Temple, went to Honduras to deliver Maya, a service dog she had trained, to a disabled client there. She planned to get Maya to her new family, and then spend a few days on vacation with her boyfriend, Kristopher Littlefield, who was making his first trip to the area.
Littlefield returned to Central Texas on Sunday, the couple’s planned departure date. But Carruth stayed behind, refusing to leave Dante there by himself.
“After attempting several times to make it back home, as you’ve seen on the news, we are currently stuck in Honduras,” she said on her business’ Facebook page Wednesday. “Dante and I appreciate everyone’s support and we’re hoping to be home soon, or at the very least, learn if we will be stuck here (for) the entire one year ban.”
Before July 14, anyone was able to import a dog to the U.S. from a high-risk country. With its temporary suspension, the CDC has now created a transitional period until Oct. 14, during which time U.S. citizens with valid CDC Dog Import permits will be allowed to return to one of 18 airports across the country, including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in North Texas and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, the only Texas airports on the list.
After Oct. 14, return travelers will no longer be eligible for CDC Dog Import permits, according to the CDC website. Other documents a dog will need to return from a high-risk country include a valid rabies vaccination certificate issued in the U.S.; a Department of Agriculture export health certificate; and documentation that they traveled out of the U.S. with their owner before July 14.
Carruth’s hope is that public attention will put pressure on the CDC to act on her behalf.
A local congressman is now getting involved.
Communications Director Emily Dowdell said in an email Wednesday that U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, “is currently advocating on behalf of Ms. Carruth with the CDC,” but due to privacy laws, no other information could be released.
A GoFundMe page with #BringDanteHome is now open for those wishing to donate. The page is at https://bit.ly/3ry61q3.