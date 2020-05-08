BELTON — The Salvation Army of Bell County continued its weekly drive-through prayer event Friday at the Bell County Communications Center in Belton.
Lt. Chantel Millin, with the Salvation Army of Bell County, said she had wanted to acknowledge the work of the center’s dispatchers for some time particularly after she had to call 911 for her father while he was in town.
“It had been a long time since I had called 911, and it was a reminder on how helpful it is to be talking to someone who remains calm even when the caller is frantic,” she said. “The young lady I talked to was personable and professional, but also gave clear instructions on what I need to do and the information she needed.”
Chik-Fil-A dropped off meals for the dispatchers.
“That was great, they had called and asked if they could help at the weekly events, and were happy to furnish lunch,” Chantel Millin said.
Mike Harmon, Bell County emergency management coordinator, asked Lts. Aaron and Chantel Millin if they would bless the food.
One of the purposes of the pop-up prayer drive through is to pay respect to the first responders throughout the county who come to the rescue of residents and more each and every day.
“People call the Salvation Army when they need help,” Aaron Millin said. “Who does the Salvation Army call when they need help, it’s 911.”
The dispatchers have to do their job correctly each and every time, he said. There’s no margin for error.
Harmon said they were thankful for the recognition.
The Bell County Emergency Management Communication Center is involved in every emergency taking place in Bell County.
The communication center has a staff of 99 and they work in shifts, the busiest time is 3-11 p.m. The center takes around 400,000 calls annually and it dispatches for 56 public safety agencies.
As the county population increases, so do the number of calls that come through the center, Harmon said.
About 70 percent of the calls are for law enforcement, he said.
“It takes several months to train a dispatcher,” Harmon said.
Each agency in each community has its own protocols and policies that the dispatchers have to know the differences.
“This was all very appreciated,” he said.