The preliminary autopsy report for a 1-year-old boy in Temple came back Tuesday as pending toxicology and laboratory results, Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield said.
Barfield pronounced Walter Ace Durham dead Sunday and sent the body to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Temple Police officers went at about 7:20 a.m. to the 1100 block of South 22nd Street. The report said the boy wasn’t breathing, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Lifesaving measures were tried but were not successful.
The officers were told the boy had known medical issues.
Temple Police Department had no additional information about the death investigation, Weems said.