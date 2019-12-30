Academy High School student Haylee Ramstedt will be hitting the streets of London Wednesday morning for the city’s New Year’s Day parade downtown.
However, the varsity cheerleader won’t be flocking to the parade as a member of the crowd. Varsity Spirit — the worldwide leader in cheerleading, educational camps and competitions — invited Ramstedt along for the European adventure after she was named an All-American cheerleader this past summer with her varsity team from Academy High.
She will visit iconic locations, including Buckingham Palace, The Tower of London, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament before marching with her counterparts from across the United States.
Ramstedt will perform alongside 10,000 entertainers to a live audience north of one million when she and her fellow invitees navigate past Berkeley Square, Big Ben, Downing Street, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus and the Ritz Hotel, Varsity Spirit said in a news release. Their total audience is expected to reach more than 20 million worldwide.