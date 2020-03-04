Democrats in Bell and Williamson counties are continuing their primary fight to May 26 for their nominee for Texas’ 31st Congressional District.
Cedar Park doctor Christine Eady Mann will face off against computer engineer Donna Imam in the runoff. None of the five Democrats vying to oust Carter earned a majority of the votes.
“We did it!” Mann tweeted Wednesday morning. “We are heading into the May 26 runoff in #TX31 in the lead because of you and your support! … Now let’s take this the rest of the way.”
Mann was the top vote-getter Tuesday. She garnered 34.7 percent of the vote. Imam was close behind with 30.7 percent.
Although Imam was 4 percentage points — or 2,752 votes — behind Mann, she pointed out a bright spot for her campaign.
“We won Bell County!” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “Without Bell County, you can’t flip TX31 blue.”
Imam got 31 percent of the Bell County vote while Mann secured almost 28 percent, according to unofficial numbers from the county.
Mann, though, won her home, Williamson County, by about 6 points. She netted 36.6 percent of the vote to Imam’s 30.6 percent.
This will be Mann’s second time in a runoff election. She was the second top vote-getter in the 2018 Democratic primary for District 31. Mann faced Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, now seeking the U.S. Senate, and won 37.8 percent of the vote. Hegar won the runoff with 62.2 percent.
Neither Mann nor Imam came close to U.S. Rep. John Carter’s resounding thumping of his three challengers in the Republican primary.
The Round Rock Republican earned 82.3 percent of the vote. His closest competitor was former firefighter Mike Williams, who got 8.6 percent of the vote. That is a 73.7 percentage point margin.
Carter — a nine-term incumbent who has had this seat since it was created in 2002 — has set his sights on November.
“Republicans need to fight for 2020,” Carter said in a statement. “It’s time to engage your neighbors, block walk, phone bank, and show up to the polls in droves. This election is much more than Republican versus Democrat, it is a choice between freedom and liberty or government control and socialism.”
Carter enters the general election with two advantages. One, he has raised more than $1 million and has $671,878 in his warchest. Two, he has the backing of President Donald Trump.
The Democrats, however, have the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which is targeting District 31 to flip it.
For now, Mann and Imam have not come close to Carter’s fundraising. Mann has raised $198,783 and has $18,109 in cash on hand while Imam has brought in $227,631 — including a $100,000 loan to herself, according to the Texas Tribune — and $158,333 in cash on hand.