Getting out of the house and visiting with local law enforcement was the goal of National Night Out events Tuesday night — although they were more socially distant this year.
The national event — which aims to promote community building between police departments and residents — ran into trouble this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While some events went digital this year, other socially distant gatherings were held in Temple with officers parading through neighborhoods.
Events in Temple included a drive-by event in the city’s Historic District and a socially distanced gathering in the Wyndham Hill neighborhood.
“Last year, we had a large festive gathering at (a member’s home), but since we can’t have large gatherings like that we are doing a stroll-by event,” Alyce Bartley, president of the Historic Preservation League of Temple, said. “As long as everyone spreads out well enough and wears their masks, I think we will be OK.”
Many residents said they were happy to be able to get out of the house after weeks or months trying to keep to themselves.
More than a dozen residents attended the celebration held by the Historic District, while more than 50 parents and children came out to the Wyndham Hill gathering in South Temple.
In the Historic District, residents stood outside on the sidewalk, while one of the neighbors played his guitar over a speaker.
Resident Susan Luck said she has come to many of the previous events held by the district, including the previous National Night Out events.
“I used to say that it was truly important for the kids but I don’t say that anymore. I think it is important for every age group,” Luck said. “We need to educate ourselves on who our neighbors are, feel comfortable around them and be there for one another. I also believe that the police and fire departments give you so many prevention tips that we need.”
The gathering at the Wyndham Hill park was mostly comprised of young children and their parents. Many did not wear masks.
Neighborhood resident James Brashear said this was the first time that he had been a part of a National Night Out celebration and was enjoying being able to get together with the neighbors.
“It is nice to see everybody get out,” Brashear said. “There are a lot of kids and it is good to see them out in the neighborhood.”
Gil Vanorden, who came from Blackfoot, Idaho, to visit his daughter, said this was the first time he had seen or participated in such a gathering but supported bringing community and law enforcement together.
“I am for building the community up and getting a better relationship with the police,” Vanorden said. “You wonder about the coronavirus but it is nice being out here like this.”
Both events were visited by the Temple Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue — but they didn’t linger.
The first responders remained in their vehicles and paraded through the community.
Many of those attending the Historic District’s celebration are medically at-risk for the coronavirus so most wore masks.
The Belton Police Department announced earlier that it had decided to encourage all residents to hold virtual National Night Out parties with household picnics and home decorating.