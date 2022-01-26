A Temple teenager was sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by three years of deferred adjudication probation Tuesday for taking her mom’s car without permission two weeks after she pleaded guilty to a similar charge in August.
Essence Michelle Countiss, 18, was sentenced Tuesday in the 426th District Court on two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, both state jail felonies. Countiss pleaded guilty to the charges before Judge Steve Duskie, court records show.
She previously pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to a 2020 incident involving a stolen vehicle and was awaiting sentencing. She was released from jail Aug. 13, weeks before she received another unauthorized use of vehicle charge on Aug. 28.
Countiss was sentenced for both charges during the hearing. Her sentences will run concurrent, according to court records.
If Countiss successfully completes her deferred adjudication probation, the conviction will be removed from her legal record. Part of her sentence includes credit for time served in the Bell County Jail.
According to an arrest affidavit, Countiss’ mother called Temple Police Department at about 3:43 p.m. on Aug. 28 to report that her daughter took her 2018 blue Ford Explorer without her consent.
Officers noted on the affidavit that Countiss’ bedroom door at home was locked from the inside, but her window was opened and the screen removed. The spare keys to the SUV were missing from the house.
Later that day, police located the vehicle on the 2300 block of West Adams and conducted a traffic stop.
“The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The suspect told officers that she had driven the car from home but insisted that she had consent from her mother.”
Three other occupants were in the vehicle and told officers Countiss picked them up earlier in the day but were unaware she did not have permission to take the car.
Police released the three companions.
Countiss will complete her 90-day jail term on April 24, according to jail records.