Portions of Sixth Street in Temple will be closed from Monday, June 13 and until Friday, June 17.
The closure, for waterline service tie-ins, will be conducted in two phases as part of the ongoing City Center project, the city said in a news release.
The two phases will last half the week each. Phase one will close Sixth Street from Adams Avenue to Central Avenue. Phase two will close the intersection of Sixth and Central.
Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to all businesses. Motorists are urged to use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.