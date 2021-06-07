Some folks say it started in 14th century Germany. Others claim it was a Blackhawk Indian tradition. Kentuckians declare it was born in that state by a bored farmer.
Regardless of its origin, cornhole emerged as a party game in Cincinnati in the 1980s then spread like wildfire to beaches and backyards across America.
And now, Temple has a league of its own.
The inaugural season of the Summer Cornhole League begins June 22.
The league is the dream of Alexis Arguelles, a recreation specialist for the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department.
“I’ve been playing for years,” Arguelles said. “My family and I go camping in the summer, and one of our camp activities is cornhole. We set up three boards and have a little tournament. It’s fun, but we’re very competitive.”
There’s still time for teams to register for the Temple league, but hurry — the deadline is Friday.
“Right now we have 14 teams, but there’s still a few days to sign up,” Tracy Klusacek, athletic coordinator for Parks and Recreation, said. “The league is open to men and women ages 16 and up. Teams can have two men, two women or a combination.”
Cornhole league play will last eight to 10 weeks, depending on the number of teams participating, and Arguelles is planning a tournament to conclude the season.
“The top teams will play in a tournament to determine the inaugural Summer Cornhole League champion,” she said proudly.
Games will be held every Tuesday evening at Temple Lions Park, and teams will play at least one best-of-three match each week, Arguelles said.
Registration is $50 per team.
If cornhole isn’t your bag, tighten up those sneakers and get ready for some kickball — king of playground sports.
Kickball isn’t new to Parks & Recreation summer programs, but it is very popular.
Klusacek started the Summer Adult Kickball League in 2004 with six teams.
“I still have the inaugural season t-shirt,” she said. “It’s quite faded, but I still have it.”
The first pitch of the 2021 season will roll off the mound June 22, and games also will be played Tuesday evenings at Lions Park.
“The season is eight games and will probably last eight weeks,” she said. “We still have some openings for teams, but registration ends June 11.”
Registration is $229 per team.
The league is for mixed gender teams and is open to adults 16 and older, she said.
“Teams can have 20 players on their roster, but they have to have five men and five women on the field at all times,” Klusacek said.
The league is recreational — meaning it’s all in fun — “but there’s a definite competitive spirit,” she said. “It's a fun variation of the schoolyard game we played as kids.”
Park & Recreation’s annual co-ed adult softball league also is gearing up. Registration ends June 25, and like kickball, the entry fee is $229 per team.
Softball teams must put five men and five women on the field and rosters can include 20 players.
“This league only plays on Sunday afternoons,” Klusacek said. “Games will be at Lions Park.”