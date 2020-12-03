The city of Temple on Thursday created several new resident-led commissions — including a new board that will oversee the Police Department and one focusing on improving the municipal government’s efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion.
The commissions are: the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission; Citizens Police Advisory Commission; Emergency Services Advisory Board; Historic Preservation Board; Youth Advisory Commission; Main Street Advisory Board; and Neighborhood Revitalization Advisory Board.
“It shows such a commitment for outreach in the community,” Council member Susan Long said of the new commissions. “We’re not just staff and council — there’s a community of people working with us. It’s really something to be proud of.”
The City Council, in a unanimous vote, signed off on a new policy creating the commissions. Temple now has now 17 boards and commissions, according to the city.
“As part of our strategic planning process over the past year, we committed to evaluate and discuss the city’s boards and commissions policy to review their structure and plan of work,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “We are recommending modifications, including the creation of new boards and commissions and changes to others to ensure that we are best representing our public with a diverse group of citizens advising on issues and topics that are relevant to our community.”
The Citizens Police Advisory Commission will likely draw the most attention because it will oversee the Temple Police Department. It will advise the Temple Council and city staff about the police department.
“The Commission may review and discuss specific police department policies, procedures, and processes,” a draft policy reads. “The Commission may evaluate critical incident information or incidents of significant public interest as allowed by law and rules of evidence and may make recommendations to the City’s Police Chief.”
It will be composed of nine members. Each of the four Council districts will have two members and the ninth spot will be an at-large seat.
Temple Police have come under scrutiny in the past year after former officer Carmen DeCruz shot and killed resident Michael Dean, an unarmed black man, during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2019. Video of the shooting has not been released in the year since Dean’s death despite calls from the community to do so.
The new citizen oversight board was in the making long before the Dean incident, according to the city.
The lack of transparency from the Dean shooting caused the TPD to change how it releases information on officer-led violence.
For example, the department released information in October about the neck fracture of Temple resident Kenneth Earl Wright, identifying Officers Michael Sapp and Zachary Quick as the subjects of an internal investigation for their roles in the arrest for four misdemeanor warrants.
The Citizens Police Advisory Commission and the Emergency Services Advisory Board previously were combined under the city’s Public Safety Advisory Board. It has now been dissolved, city spokeswoman Emily Parks said.
The Emergency Services Advisory Board will oversee Temple Fire & Rescue and the city’s ambulance services — which are provided through private contractor American Medical Response.
This is the first time Temple’s commission policy has been touched since 2004, Mayor Tim Davis said.
“We’re setting policy for the future,” Davis said.
The policy will be reviewed every two years, according to the city manager. Myers described the old policy as “broken” during the Council’s Thursday afternoon workshop. She expects the new policy to be a “much more effective process” for Temple.
“All of us recognize that this is something that was a long time coming,” the mayor said. “We’re ready. We’re ready to move forward.”
Applications for Temple’s boards and commissions can be submitted starting Dec. 14.
“The city’s boards and commissions give residents a voice in their local government and allows citizens to influence public policy and the future of our city,” the city manager said. “It also helps officials and city leadership make informed decisions based on citizen needs and priorities. I highly encourage interested residents to learn more and apply.”