Linell Davis said she has her purple suit at the cleaners.
During a public unveiling beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Temple ISD trustee — who graduated from Dunbar High when it served as the city’s segregated high school — will provide an oral history of her former campus, which is scheduled to reopen to students on Sept. 24 following $9.3 million in renovations.
She will be joined by fellow school board members, community members and classmates, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene and Sonjanette Crossley.
“The last time I was on campus was when the school board took a tour with (Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott) looking at the progress of the renovation,” Davis told the Telegram. “They were still working but it was just amazing to see how much they had accomplished ... because the school was in pretty bad shape.”
Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, repeatedly highlighted how the campus’ original infrastructure from the 1950s has more than surpassed its life cycle.
“That infrastructure either doesn’t exist anymore or doesn’t exist in a format that it needs to be in for today’s world,” he said. “So a lot of money on this building was spent for improvements below the floor and above the ceiling. It’s the stuff that you don’t necessarily notice but something you have to do to make it right.”
These enhancements included replacing deteriorating water piping and sewer service, repairing the foundation, improving Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, adding air conditioning to rooms, covering exposed brick with sheetrock, and installing new flooring and ceiling tiles.
However, Boyd expects most attendees to flock to the permanent graphics that were installed in the campus’ foyer.
“This area is really going to be a pretty cool focal point, because we’re really paying homage to the history of Meridith-Dunbar,” he said. “There’s going to be a (graphic) on one of the walls where kids can give Joe Greene a high five, and then another wall with a timeline of the campus’ history ... from when it opened in the ’50s all the way through 2021. It’s going to be really nice.”
Davis, with a smile, emphasized how she is thrilled to see the finishing touches made since her last visit to the campus, now Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Avenue J in Temple — a sight she is sure her former classmates also will enjoy.
“So many of my classmates scattered across the country, so I don’t know if they’ll be coming in … but it will be wonderful to see the classmates that do come out because I loved our school,” she said.
Ott told the Telegram he is excited to watch folks reconnect.
“We’re really excited after talking to folks who are on the program,” Ott said. “I think it’s going to bring a lot of people out, who maybe haven’t been out in a while, and will reconnect a lot of people to the district.”