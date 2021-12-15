This year, Temple ISD called on the creativity of its students for this year’s official holiday card.
Hundreds of entries were accepted from students in sixth through 12th grades.
“This is probably the most fun thing that we get to do all year long,” Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications, said during a meeting on Monday. “We get to go through hundreds of entries that are submitted and pick a final 12.”
Each of these finalists will have their artwork displayed on the district’s annual holiday poster, according to Temple ISD.
“We appreciate you guys’ creativity and just the time that you put into making these designs. It is always so hard to pick the final 12,” Parks said. “For the last couple of years, with the last 12 designs, we’ve emailed the staff a survey and let them choose who our official holiday card designer is.”
This year, that honor was awarded to Temple High sophomore Taylor Street.
Her ink-based design depicts a red 1950s-era truck hauling lumber down a winding snow-covered road.
“I’m feeling really good about winning, because I really liked my painting. I thought it was really fun and pretty,” Street, who also was a finalist two years ago, told the Telegram. “I’m happy that I won (again) because now I know … that I have the talent. It wasn’t just one painting that was good.”
Although colored pencils and a variety of paints were at her disposal, the 16-year-old opted for ink as her creative tool.
“There was some leftover ink just sitting on the table in the art room. So I said, ‘Why not?’” Street said. “I had never used that ink before, so I thought it would be fun to play around with it and see if it’s something that I liked.”
Carolyn Leavitt Tanner, an art instructor at Temple High, noted how Street was eager to put that ink to paper.
“This wasn’t an assignment for students, but Taylor was really excited to do it because she had won it previously when she was in middle school,” she said. “So she wanted to see if she could do it again — and she did.”
Dan Posey, Temple ISD’s school board president, extended his gratitude to all of the students, like Street, who elected to participate in an annual tradition.
“It’s actually one of my favorite things here at this time of the year,” he said. “It’s amazing to see what incredible artwork our students have produced for us … and what talent we have.”