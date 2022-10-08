What is the most common rock on earth? What is the hardest natural rock on earth? What kind of fossils are found in Bell County?
Some of the questions were pretty hard for the children’s scavenger hunt Saturday at the Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society Show at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center. The show concludes today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mark Lovelace of Belton, who with his wife, Susan, has been collecting gems and minerals for 30 years, handed out the 10 questions for the scavenger hunt. The answers were pasted on tables throughout the show room. If the children found at least eight of them, they earned a free prize.
One boy turned in his paper and Lovelace said he’d done well. The boy chose a piece of iron pyrite.
Lovelace works in the entertainment industry as a show and technical director, but said he and Susan enjoy exploring and looking for rocks.
“Before we take off on a trip, I do a lot of research,” he said. “There are books that give you a general idea of where to find things.”
They also use the Internet to find old mining districts, he said.
“It depends on what you’re looking for,” he said. “Sometimes you can see a band of rock in the ground.”
Susan Lovelace, the show chairman, said she expected about 200 people to attend the show. She walked through a display of stones, most of which she and her husband found. One of these, a large quartz crystal, they found near their home in Belton.
“We’ve got so many things, it’s amazing,” she said. “But these are some of the better ones.”
She pointed out a piece of banded calcite that was found in Comanche County, a piece of petrified wood someone picked up in Arizona near the Petrified Forest and a piece of lianite found in Texas.
She had several pieces of iron pyrite. There used to be a lot of “fool’s gold” that was unearthed during work on the northbound Interstate 35 freeway in Temple, she said.
The construction workers didn’t know what it was and dumped it in an open lot, she said. Rock hounds were able to get in there for a while, she said, but the area is no longer accessible.
“It was a closely guarded secret,” she said.
The flecks in iron pyrite are what makes people think it’s gold, she said.
“At home I’ve got a little test tube of gold we found in central California,” she said.
Mark Lovelace said they had the gold fever for a while and did some sluicing. Fool’s gold is heavy but real gold is heavier, he said. The sluicing will clean it off, he said.
“It will shine, and it’s the heaviest thing in your gold pan,” he said.
In the show room, the GEO Club of the University of Texas at Dallas had a booth with about 150 mineral samples for sale, said Jarrett Emmerling, the club’s mineral czar.
Sarina Mohanlal, club co-president, said the club was raising money to support its many field trips. They have fun going to rock and mineral shows, campouts, fossil/rock digs and hydrology workshops, she said.
Emmerling said most of their rock specimens were collected years ago and have a lot of history.
“Nowadays you can’t get them anymore, as supplies drain out of individual specimens,” he said. “It takes time for new pockets to be found.”
He’s a junior pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.
“I just happen to love mineral collections,” he said. “I have a large collection back where I live. I’ve been collecting rocks and minerals my entire life.”
Michele Levis of Cypress talked to people about Light of Mine Rock Candles.
They are slabs of rock crafted into oil burning candles, she said.
“It’s kind of new,” she said. “A lot of people have never heard about it before.”
The rock candles are made from natural rock, fossils, crystals, minerals or petrified wood, she said. Shallow glass fuel bowls are cemented underneath. She makes the rock candles, she said, and her husband, Kyle, helps.
They drill a hole through the surface. A small funnel is used to add oil to the fuel bowl. A few ounces of oil will burn 8-10 hours, she said.
“It’s a full-time job for me,” she said. “I did 23 shows this year. It keeps me busy.”