Scores of young couples with small children frolicked in the cool breeze Saturday, the opening day of Fall Days at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane. There was live music, farm animals to feed, a playground, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze and much more.
Activities on the 40 acres of the 200-acre farm continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
“We try to have a little something for everyone, from baby up to grandma and grandpa — the whole family,” said Helen Robinson.
This is the seventh year for her and husband, Brian, to hold Fall Days, which will continue every weekend through Nov. 1.
“It’s very satisfying to see the joy you give to other people,” she said.
The farm has hosted weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, proposals, birth announcements and other occasions.
“A lot of memories are made out here,” Brian said. “This is the best weather for opening day that we’ve ever had.”
After Fall Days, the farm’s next event will be Christmas tree sales, Helen said. The Robinsons will host an Easter event the weekend before Easter, she said, and they have a sunflower festival in the summer.
Allison Terry of Academy said she works every year at the pumpkin patch booth, which offers all kinds of pumpkins for sale.
She had minis, gourds, pie pumpkins, jack-o’-lantern pumpkins, specialty pumpkins, Cinderella pumpkins, tiger stripes and knuckleheads.
“This is my sixth year out here,” she said. “I love it. The Robinsons are a good family.”
Katherine Wallace of Fort Hood had her daughters, Charlotte, 2, and Kennedy, 11 months, in tow. Her husband, Codie, was getting food.
“We’ve been here an hour,” she said. “It’s so much fun. We’ve done pumpkins, bouncing, fed the animals, played on the playground and worked up an appetite for ourselves too.”
They came last year, when it was very hot, she said.
“Today’s felt so wonderful,” she said. “It’s so enjoyable with the weather being cooler. There’s lots to do here.”
The little one didn’t like playing in the corn bin, she said.
“It sinks a little,” she said. “But we know they’re going to have good naps today.”
Cesar and Erika Ramaccioti of Austin watched their children, Rafael, 9, and Bruna, 7, play in the corn bin. He said it was the family’s first time at the eventw.
Some of the activities included a hay ride, a corn cannon, a playhouse with a short climbing wall, a toy wooden tractor and a giant chess board. There was a softball throw, basketball toss, train rides, bouncy platform and sand art. At the archery range, children shot arrows at round hay bales with targets painted on one side.
Delaney Wilbe of Westphalia said it was her first year to work at the corn maze. She said it was pretty popular and that both adults and children were looking for the items hidden in the maze.
There were a lot of fall-themed background scenes where people could pose for family photos.
Karla Severe of Killeen, her son Mateo, nine months, and a friend, Brittany Williams stopped at one of these scenes. They hadn’t been at the farm very long, they said, and had only fed the goats.