More than $304,000 in scholarships was presented to 318 students during Wednesday night’s Temple College Foundation scholarship reception, and the many donors who made the scholarships possible were recognized.
A total of 327 scholarships were awarded this year.
In addition, the foundation also presented Lifelong Leopard Awards to the WD Kelley Foundation, Dr. Edna Bridges, Tracey Cooper and alumna Ebony Gebrehawariat.
According to Eric Eckert, TC’s executive director of communications, the Lifelong Leopard Award is given to honor those who invest in Temple College and its students.
Dr. Evelyn Waiwaiole, vice president of resource development and external relations, said Temple College is “blessed by so many incredible people and organizations who choose to invest in the lives of our students.”
“This reception is one way we can say ‘thank you’ to them, and it’s. A way to meet with and celebrate the hundreds of students who are taking the next steps in their educational and career journeys,” Waiwaiole said.
Tyler Jermstad, president of the Temple College Foundation board, called the 2023 Lifelong Leopard Award honorees “true ambassadors of Temple College and the community.”
“They have invested their time and their finances to change the lives of Temple College students,” Jermstad said. “We sincerely thank them for their continued support.”
Lifelong Leopard Award honorees
According to Eckert, the mission of the D. Kelley Foundation, based in Georgetown, is to engage and partner with innovative leaders who boldly impact education and human services in Williamson County. Since 1998, the foundation has provided grants in excess of $6.5 million, and Temple College has been the recipient of some of those grants. The D. Kelley Foundation has funded science labs at TC’s Hutto campus, cyber programs in Hutto and contributed generous scholarship dollars.
Edna Bridges established the Dr. Edna Bridges Endowed Scholarship this past year. She was one of nine children born and raised in Tennessee Valley, a community that “now resides at the bottom of Lake Belton.” Dr. Bridges attended school through the eighth grade, and later went to Temple College to explore the possibility of college without a high school diploma. She was allowed to take two classes with the condition that if she made “A” grades in those classes, she could stay. She made her “A” grades and went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and her doctorate in education. This year, she established an endowment to help remove financial barriers for students.
Tracey Cooper began at Temple College as a faculty member in 2014, and since then, she was promoted first to director of the Associate Degree of Nursing Program, then executive director of nursing, and she is now the dean of health professions, nursing and polysomnography. Cooper has been educating nurses for 25 years and is dedicated to advancing the profession. She is currently a certified nurse educator for the National League for Nursing. Cooper and her family members Rhea, Trent and Susanne, started the Sharon D. Long Nursing Scholarship to honor their mother and support students.
Ebony Gebrehawariat is a recent graduate of Temple College’s ADN program and currently serves on the Temple College Alumni and Friends Advisory Board. She is a full-time registered nurse at Baylor Scott & White and is seeking her bachelor’s degree in nursing. During her time as a Temple College student, Gebrehawariat served as president of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Under her leadership, the Lambda Theta chapter maintained its Five-Star Chapter status, became a Top Texas Chapter and achieved recognition as a Top 100 Chapter in the Society, along with numerous other recognitions. Gebrehawariat is dedicated to Temple College and has devoted much of her time volunteering for the foundation.