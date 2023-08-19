An old proverb says that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. A Temple woman proves that saying to be true every day.
Zita Masley, a Lithuanian native who has lived in Temple since 1995, is a unique artist — she finds stuff on curbsides and creates amazing designs.
“I describe my work as a fusion of assemblage, collage and found objects art,” she said. “I find my art supplies on curbs — I pick up things on the ground. I don’t dig through trash cans or bags, but I use discarded furniture, home decor, whatever I may find curbside. That’s what I do.”
Masley is quite good at what she does — her work has been exhibited at Temple Civic Theatre, Sorge’s Restaurant and the Cultural Activities Center in Temple, Downtown Gallery in Round Rock and Texas State University’s Round Rock campus. At the CAC, one of her pieces won first place in 2018 for mixed media, and another won third in the same category in 2019.
“I just had a piece accepted this week for an upcoming art show in Round Rock,” she said. “I’m very excited.”
Masley uses nails and screws to attach her “art supplies” to wood, pieces of furniture or other sturdy materials that can hold heavier objects, and she doesn’t worry if a certain piece of scrap doesn’t make the cut.
“If it breaks, I throw it away and move on,” she said. “I don’t weld or solder, so if it breaks, I just move on,” she said.
Masley said she often stumbles across thrown away items that are actually in good condition. If it can’t be used in art, she hauls these finds to Goodwill.
Her South Temple home is an incredible gallery of her work, and “found” artwork is everywhere. Her pieces — there are paintings, sculptures and massive outdoor pieces — decorate most every wall in her home, and her garage walls are filled with amazing works of art. In the backyard, a privacy fence is decorated from top to bottom with found creations.
Masley began her life-long love of art as a child in Soviet Union-era Lithuania.
“It’s important to say that I’m not Russian, I’m Lithuanian,” she said. “Lithuania was an independent country until it fell under Soviet control in 1940. In 1990 — as the Soviet Union began to crumble — it became an independent country again.
“As a child, I took art classes,” she said. “But, my parents didn’t really want that — they didn’t think art was a serious career choice. The pay was low, and they wanted me to get an education. Mom and Dad didn’t get that chance.
“My mother always wanted to be a college professor, but that was not possible for her back then,” she said. “I went to college in Lithuania and got a degree in education. I wanted to become a translator or tour guide, but those jobs were extremely hard to get. So, after I graduated from my university, I stayed in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, and got a job as an editor and proofreader in an enterprise for science and production.
“First, I translated manuals for assembling, disassembling, troubleshooting and repairing equipment for laboratory use. Later I was promoted to be a proofreader and translator of materials that needed to be sent to our foreign business and research partners.”
Eventually, Masley moved to America and became a U.S. citizen. She and her husband settled in Gatesville. He had a degree in sculpting and worked for a company that was making plastic human body simulators for teaching medical professionals, rescue and military personnel.
Masley later moved to Temple, took classes at Temple College, and went to work at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. She still is a BSW employee.
In addition to working in the medical field, Masley continued her love for art. She has been showing her crafts since 1984.
Apparently her passion for art is contagious — her daughter Jennifer Masley graduated from Temple High, attended Temple College and received her degree in fine arts from Texas State University in San Marcos.
“Jennifer got her master’s at Kent State, and she is still up in Ohio teaching art at the university,” Masley said.