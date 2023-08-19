Found art

Zita Masley, a Temple artist, holds a toy car she created out of parts found curbside at south-side residences. She finds discarded items that have been tossed out, and when she finds something in good condition she often takes it to Goodwill where it might find a new home.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

An old proverb says that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. A Temple woman proves that saying to be true every day.

