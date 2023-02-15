Americans with Disability Act compliance is not enough for Temple ISD, as the Bell County school district has plans to revamp the playgrounds across its elementary school campuses with $2.9 million of 2022 bond funding — improvements OK’d by voters last May.
“I think something that we learned very much about through this process is that you can have playground that is ADA compliant, because everything we build today has to be ADA compliant, but it is not really inclusive,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of facilities and operations, said. “So we really have worked on this for several months through some great meetings and have come up with a plan.”
During a school board meeting on Monday, Boyd and other Temple ISD administrators discussed how that plan will include purchasing new playground equipment — including shade structures, improved safety surfaces and inclusive amenities for special needs students — and relocating some of the existing equipment that will remain in use.
“I’ve talked to many superintendent peers about this process, because it really made an impact on me,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “They’ve been blown away. I said, ‘This is what you need to do if you’re doing playgrounds. You need to invite in your parents of all needs and really sit down and listen to why they’re driving 50 miles on a weekend to make sure their kids can go to a playground even though they’re passing several ADA compliant playgrounds along the way.”
The 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year noted an example of how a Temple ISD playground might not be inclusive in its current form.
“You could have pea gravel and that can be ADA compliant, but if a child does not have a motorized wheelchair, and they’re an elementary kid, they can’t get across,” Ott said. “So that is not inclusion.”
However, six of Temple ISD’s elementary campuses — Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Scott Elementary and Western Hills Elementary — and the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy will have a new look in the fall after The PlayWell Group, a Texas-based company, developed the designs for the improvements after working with a design committee that consisted of both district and campus administrators as well as parents.
“We received great feedback from the parents and administrators during the design process and this was a tremendous learning experience for us,” Boyd said. “We are excited to be moving forward with this project because it will touch every student at each of those campuses.”
Each of the playground plans can be accessed online at bit.ly/3YVqTXY.