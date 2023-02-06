BELTON — “I think it’s going to be as good or a little bit better than it was,” John Potts, general agriculture superintendent, said Sunday afternoon of the 2023 Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show at the Bell County Expo Center.
He was busy handing out buckles to winners in the swine judging part of the weeklong youth fair, which continues through the week and winds up with a live auction Saturday.
Five of those buckles went to Avri Wells, 13, the daughter of Tara Peters and a member of the Salado 4-H Club. She’s been showing pigs since she was 8.
On Sunday, she entered four pigs of Duroc and dark-OPB breeds and one of them won Grand Champion Bred Gilt. Today, she will be showing three market swine.
She gets up early in the morning, she said, and preparing the animals for the show takes a lot of hard work.
“They are very intelligent,” she said. “I want to be a veterinarian when I grow up.”
Arehli Lopez, a member of Academy FFA and the daughter of Betsabe Lopez of Temple, said this was her second time to show pigs. Her Duroc barrow and her crossbred gilt didn’t place Sunday. She also will have an entry in the market swine division today.
“Each project is a challenge,” her mom said. “So she looks for improvement every time. Don’t give up. Even if you don’t place, keep pushing and put in that hard work.”
Trinity Briddell, 17, of Killeen Career Center FFA was taking care of her crossbred pig, which will be showing today.
“I think she’s going to do very well in the show,” Briddell said. “She’s very muscular and has fat wherever it’s needed. I’m giving her a lot of electrolytes and making sure she’s eating really well.”
This was her first year to work with swine.
“I wanted to do something different for my senior year,” she said. She attends Chaparral High School in Killeen.
Riley Nash, 14, the daughter of Jason and Kristi Nash, is a member of Rogers FFA. She had seven pigs in the livestock barn and one of them won a sixth place ribbon. One of her entries won reserve breed champion last year.
“Trust the process,” she said of caring for swine. “There are a lot of ups and downs in what we do daily.”
It’s a lot of hard work, she said, and you might be in the mud or dealing with the weather and the loss of electrical power.
“It’s definitely a rewarding experience, because of just the environment, being able to travel, meet new people.”
Later on she’ll be going to livestock shows in San Antonio, Kerrville and Houston.