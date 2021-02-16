BELTON — Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced that all non-essential county offices would remain closed on Wednesday.
“Given the current condition of many area roads, the likelihood of more icy precipitation, and the challenges with electricity and internet access many of our employees are facing,” Blackburn said in a statement. “I believe it is best for everyone to stay home, keep warm, and avoid any unnecessary travel.”
Both the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and public safety divisions will remain in operation.
“We have crews that are working and have been working for days to help keep our County roads clear and safe,” Blackburn said.
Bell County officials are closely monitoring weather conditions and forecasts for the rest of the week. For the most up-to-date information on the closure or delayed opening of Bell County offices, please monitor the Bell County Facebook page.