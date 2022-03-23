MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — “Criminals” will be on the run this weekend in Morgan’s Point Resort following the return of an annual 5K run.
On Saturday, the Morgan’s Point Resort Auxiliary will hold their Cops vs. Robbers hot on your tail 5K run with “nosey neighbors.” The race sees residents dress up as cops, robbers or neighbors and run to raise money for the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and rescue teams.
The Firehouse Chili Cook-off, which usually attracts about a dozen competitors, is scheduled to follow the race.
Sharla Adams, one of the organizers, said this would be the first time in two years that the event has been held.
“After the race we will have the chili cook-off and tasting,” Adams said. “We will have music with a emcee and a DJ there, and I think we are going to have a few food trucks and vendors as well.”
The run will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at John Ansay Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Adams said the two main groups participating in the 3.1 mile races, the cops and robbers, are separated into two heats starting 30 seconds apart. She said the robbers go first, with a ribbon stuck to their arm, followed by the cops who try and take the ribbon.
Others who would like to just walk the course or watch the race can participate as “Nosey Neighbors,” and are encouraged to dress up to match that role.
Organizers plan to give out prizes to the cops and robbers who run the fastest, along with the cop who catches the most robbers.
Other prizes are included for the group with the best theme and the most creative costume.
Adams said some changes were made this year to the race, including a change in location to John Ansay Park. She said the location change was made to more accurately have an exactly 3.1 mile race.
While this year’s race is a test run for the course, Adams said she hopes having an official 5K race will draw more competitors in the future instead of the less than 40 normally seen.
“Because we started so late, we couldn’t get anyone to chip time,” Adams said. “So this year is just to try it out and see if we like it. Next year we do plan on chip timing it and getting it registered as an official race so we will hopefully get more participants.”
The chip time is the actual amount of time it takes a runner to go from the starting line to the finishing line of a race.
While advanced registration is over, participants can register on site by paying $35, with children under 6 years old able to run for free.