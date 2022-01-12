The Belton Independent School District saved taxpayers more than $4 million after refinancing a series of existing bonds in December — a move that trustees OK’d this past fall in the hope of securing a lower interest rate.
These savings were approximately $600,000 more than the district initially anticipated, according to Belton ISD.
Superintendent Matt Smith described the savings as “an exceptional win for taxpayers.”
“Taxpayers trust the board and district leaders to properly manage funds, so we are constantly looking for ways to save money and lower costs,” Smith said in a news release. “I applaud our trustees for proactively approving this action in September so that we were able to jump on the opportunity to save money when the time was right.”
Belton ISD’s interest rates on its Series 2012 bond and its Series 2013 refunding bonds previously fell between 3% and 3.6%, according to Austin-based Specialized Public Finance.
“Interest rates are a lot lower today than they were 10 years ago,” Jennifer Ritter, a financial advisor for Belton ISD, said in September. “The savings are being generated by taking the 3-3.6% interest rates that you’re currently paying and replacing those with a 1.9% current-market interest rate.”
However, Ritter helped Belton ISD secure an even lower interest rate of 1.66% in December.
“This board consistently takes action to refinance bonds with lower interest rates when the opportunity arises,” she said. “In total, the district has saved taxpayers $13,877,443 in the past five years by refunding existing bonds at favorable times.”
Now, Belton ISD — a school system that has earned the state’s highest fiscal accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency for the past 10 years — will save approximately $325,000 annually from 2023 to 2039, Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.
In September, Belton ISD school board vice president Ty Taggart said he was thankful for the district’s continuous efforts made to save its taxpayers money.
“Jennifer … I’m always happy when I see your name on the agenda, because I know it means we’re going to save some money,” he said. “Thank you so much for what you do for us and for watching the taxpayers back,” he said.