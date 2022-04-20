A Central Texas man pleaded guilty to felony charges Tuesday after police said he ran over the foot of a store employee while stealing air fresheners in 2019.
David Freeman, 51, of Cameron, pleaded guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony.
Freeman was scheduled for a jury trial Monday but took a plea deal instead. As a result, he has not been formally sentenced.
If accepted officially in the record on a May 10 hearing at the 27th Judicial District Court presided by John Gauntt, the deal may include Freeman serving five years in prison.
According to an arrest affidavit, at about 3:53 p.m. on June 26, 2019, Freeman was pursued by the owner of the 7-11 at 4315 West Adams Avenue to prevent him from driving away after taking items from the store.
“The vehicle driven by Freeman ran over the clerk’s foot,” a former Temple Police spokesman previously told the Telegram. “The store owner clung to the vehicle while he kept driving. The driver stopped, and the store owner kept Freeman detained until Temple officers arrived.”
The store owner told the Telegram the clerk’s foot was OK when the incident happened.
At the time of the arrest, Freeman admitted he took the fresheners.
The owner said Freeman took a case of about 20 air fresheners, liquid detergent, and other items he stuffed into his big pockets. Investigators believe Freeman took about $200 worth of items from the store on Adams.
The owner said that wine, soup and more items reportedly stolen from other 7-Eleven stores were found in his car.
Freeman was being held at the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, awaiting formal sentencing.