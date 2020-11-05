Temple Police seized marijuana and about $11,000 in cash early Thursday morning during a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a local man.
Montana Von Marshall, 26, of Temple was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple twice before he was transported to the Bell County Jail, police said. Marshall initially complained of a medical episode before he was cleared by health workers. Later, he attempted to injure himself by “banging his head inside the patrol vehicle,” prompting a return visit to the Temple hospital for another evaluation, spokesman Cody Weems said.
A Temple officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with no insurance at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of North General Bruce
The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, which prompted a probable cause search that yielded about 1.3 grams of marijuana, about $11,000 in cash and small bags used for drug distribution, Weems said.
Marshall was in the Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon, charged with possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
Marshall also has a felony hold placed on him for money laundering, Weems said.