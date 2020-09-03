The city of Rosebud will receive $1.3 million in financial assistance for wastewater improvements, the Texas Water Development Board announced Thursday.
The assistance consists of a $1,020,000 loan and $300,000 in loan forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the board said in a news release.
The city will use the assistance to finance planning, design and construction costs associated with wastewater system improvements at the city’s treatment plant. The upgrades will improve system reliability and help officials conduct an infiltration and inflow study, the release said.
Keith Whitfield, Rosebud city administrator, said the state funding will help the city with the first phase of its wastewater improvements. “It’s going to help us start a strategic project to replace headers in the water system,” he said, adding that the project includes other priorities.
“We have to be strategic about how we spend our money,” Whitfield said.
The water development board, a state agency, administers financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control and agricultural water conservation projects.