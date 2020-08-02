A city road project in East Temple is now one step closer to getting the land it needs after a City Council meeting last month.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously during its July 16 meeting to move forward on the use of eminent domain in the case of eight properties in East Temple. These tracts, which all border Avenue C, are needed by the city as right-of-way for a planned extension for the road.
While the city has started eminent domain proceedings on the properties, city officials said they will continue to talk with the property owners and come to an agreement.
“If we do authorize eminent domain, we do continue to negotiate with the property owners,” Deputy City Attorney Christina Demirs said. “If we are able to reach agreements, we do so. However, the ones with title issues will have to go through the court process.”
The city requires the right-of-way from 28 properties along the road for the project to move forward, including 12 properties that require the owners to relocate.
Of the eight properties the Council approved the use of eminent domain on, five owners were unable to reach an agreement with the city. The remaining three homes had owners accept the city’s offers for purchase of their land, but they were unable to sell due to unclear titles, forcing the city to move forward with eminent domain to clear the issue.
The city already had acquired 15 rights of way for the project before the most recent additions, bringing the total up to 22 once the legal action is resolved.
Diane Valek with Stateside Right of Way Services, which is handling acquisition of land for the city, said residents who have a portion or all of their property bought are paid fair market value for their homes.
Improvements to the road are a part of the city’s Ferguson Park neighborhood plan aimed at improving infrastructure in the community. The road project will include the addition of pedestrian and bike access, landscaping and signage improvements.
Council members have previously expressed understanding for residents upset by the use of eminent domain, but know it is sometimes needed.
“It’s tricky, and nobody likes eminent domain, but sometimes it has to be done and it has to be used,” Councilwoman Jessica Walker said last year. “Temple is just growing so fast and we need to have the infrastructure for it. Eminent domain is just one of the bad side effects of it.”
City officials said construction on the improvements, which are currently 60 percent designed, is expected to be funded in fiscal year 2022.